Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Short Interest Update

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 117.0% from the August 31st total of 926,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

MCW stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. 1,379,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,598. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,838.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $75,510,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,533,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.