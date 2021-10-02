Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0440

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $44.02 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00036534 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.26 or 0.00363718 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001240 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

