Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the August 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.7 days.

Mitsubishi stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.45. Mitsubishi has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

Separately, Mizuho raised Mitsubishi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

