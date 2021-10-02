Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 66,694 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Jabil by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jabil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Jabil by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $279,998.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,421,712.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.