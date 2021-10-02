Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 58,032 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,032 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

NYSE ATUS opened at $20.02 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

