MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases Shares of 250,000 Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 1.14% of Kadem Sustainable Impact as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter worth about $481,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter worth about $7,265,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kadem Sustainable Impact alerts:

Shares of KSI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,113. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $9.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.