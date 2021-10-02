MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes $9.05 Million Position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,545,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,048,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,282,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,675. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

