MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes Position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,117,000. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units makes up about 0.6% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter worth $615,000.

FTVIU traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,907. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

