MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 7.13% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,453,000.

Shares of SPKB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 1,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,261. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

