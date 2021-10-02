Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,891,863.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 373,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,903,680. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $341.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

