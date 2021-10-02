Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Short Interest Update

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of TAP.A stock remained flat at $$54.98 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

