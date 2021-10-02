MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $1.49 on Major Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $97.63 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00003089 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,084.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.45 or 0.07152880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.45 or 0.00356547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $557.25 or 0.01158885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00113261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.99 or 0.00536537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.61 or 0.00452526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00293861 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

