Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.83. Approximately 155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.