Monero Classic Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.45 million and $970.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.42 or 0.00545426 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

