MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.45 Million

Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will report sales of $203.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.00 million and the highest is $203.90 million. MongoDB reported sales of $150.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $808.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $810.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Argus lifted their price target on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.19, for a total transaction of $1,165,930.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,297,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,932 shares of company stock valued at $61,136,946 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB stock opened at $474.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $219.51 and a fifty-two week high of $518.34.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

