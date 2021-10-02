Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,200 shares, an increase of 113.2% from the August 31st total of 258,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAAC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 365,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAAC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

