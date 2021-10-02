Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $354.40 on Major Exchanges

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for approximately $354.40 or 0.00736739 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 16% against the dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $662.36 million and $29.44 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00067942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00106980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00148519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,134.34 or 1.00064129 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.37 or 0.07041844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,104,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,868,967 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.