Morgan Stanley Reiterates Buy Rating for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax (NYSE:KMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $127.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,947. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $2,598,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,199.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,610 shares of company stock worth $23,556,971. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $38,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

