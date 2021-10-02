Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13,948.48

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £139.48 ($182.24) and traded as low as £135 ($176.38). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £137.50 ($179.64), with a volume of 714 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 53.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £536.11 million and a P/E ratio of 17.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is £139.48 and its 200-day moving average is £126.47.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Williams sold 600 shares of Mountview Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of £135.50 ($177.03), for a total value of £81,300 ($106,218.97).

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

