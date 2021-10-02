MU DANK Price Tops $0.0134 on Major Exchanges (DANK)

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, MU DANK has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. MU DANK has a market cap of $307,204.98 and approximately $624.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MU DANK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000828 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00022229 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK Coin Profile

DANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,873,046 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

Buying and Selling MU DANK



