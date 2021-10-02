Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the August 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MURGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $27.69. 60,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,823. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

