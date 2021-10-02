Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,728,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MYCOF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.27. 601,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. Mydecine Innovations Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.
Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile
Featured Story: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.