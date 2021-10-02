Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,728,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MYCOF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.27. 601,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. Mydecine Innovations Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Get Mydecine Innovations Group alerts:

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.