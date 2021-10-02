Namecoin (NMC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,540.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 30.1% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00003516 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $24.68 million and $19,540.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,636.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $551.73 or 0.01158220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.10 or 0.00457853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.00292705 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00049222 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.