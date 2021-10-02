Nash Price Up 26.9% Over Last 7 Days (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Nash has a market capitalization of $23.95 million and $212,135.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nash has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001715 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00104319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00146267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,845.53 or 0.99887225 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.21 or 0.07002602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Nash Coin Profile

Nash launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

