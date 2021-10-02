Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 19,814 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 37,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 178,922 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NYSE EOG opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

