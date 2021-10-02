Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 11,603 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 67.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 115,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 47.5% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 145,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46,760 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.82 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $2,643,387.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,396. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

