Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 3,541 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $8,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,688,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $2,615,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,377,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,674,000 after purchasing an additional 230,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $198.54 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.94 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

