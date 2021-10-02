Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.24 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,761 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.78.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.60. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

