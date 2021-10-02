Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,117 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 961,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,686,000 after purchasing an additional 170,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,081.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 134,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 122,960 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Shares of SYF opened at $49.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

