Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $127.19 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.20.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

