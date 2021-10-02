Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 16,621 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,621 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,973,000 after purchasing an additional 50,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,399,000 after purchasing an additional 206,414 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,911,000 after purchasing an additional 83,050 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,131,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BR. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 104,473 shares of company stock worth $17,841,693. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $166.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.23 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.62.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.