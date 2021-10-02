Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,693 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $1,666,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,796,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,905,000 after acquiring an additional 105,195 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $5,866,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 100,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Shares of STT opened at $86.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58. State Street Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $94.64. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

