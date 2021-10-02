Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,280 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Textron worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

