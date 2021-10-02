NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWG. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.50. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter worth $82,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

