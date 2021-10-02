Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 25.6% This Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Navcoin has a total market cap of $28.64 million and approximately $865,900.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000833 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004210 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00029386 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00021910 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,740,899 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.