Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.82

Shares of Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02), with a volume of 143,433 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.82. The stock has a market cap of £5.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

