NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of NCR worth $73,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NCR by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in NCR by 496.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

NCR stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

