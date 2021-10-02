NerveNetwork (NVT) Price Tops $0.0304

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $126,354.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005047 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009503 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars.

