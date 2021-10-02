Nervos Network Price Up 3.9% This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $381.82 million and $18.93 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,987.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.13 or 0.07141786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.86 or 0.00358147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.37 or 0.01155240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00113765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.43 or 0.00542719 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $222.15 or 0.00462944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.95 or 0.00295815 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,887,643,213 coins and its circulating supply is 28,050,720,953 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

