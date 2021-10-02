NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Reaches $0.0125 on Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and $2.81 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00120145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00236336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012981 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

