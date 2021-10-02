Nestree Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $333,889.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $333,889.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,864.00 or 1.00003655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00084965 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001359 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002109 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.35 or 0.00608724 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,740,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Coin Trading

