Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Netflix by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.21.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $613.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $619.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.