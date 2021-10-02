Neutrino Dollar Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

