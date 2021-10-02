Neutrino USD (USDN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $33.16 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $536.66 million and $33.16 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 549,342,960 coins and its circulating supply is 549,342,377 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

