New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

New World Development stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,174. New World Development has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

