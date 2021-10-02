New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
New World Development stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,174. New World Development has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48.
New World Development Company Profile
