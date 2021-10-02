Newton 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.49 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, Newton has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00069215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00108221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00152667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,961.67 or 1.00067032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.52 or 0.07188712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.47 or 0.00758339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

