Newton Coin Project Hits Market Capitalization of $24,074.94 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 112.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $24,074.94 and $37.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars.

