Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Short Interest Update

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NXEN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Nexien BioPharma has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.26.

Get Nexien BioPharma alerts:

About Nexien BioPharma

Nexien BioPharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of Food and Drug Administration-compliant cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders and medical conditions. It also invests in companies with technologies or medications focused on cannabinoid-based research.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Nexien BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexien BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.