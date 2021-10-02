NEXT (NEXT) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One NEXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $736,580.49 and approximately $109.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.86 or 0.00358564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000780 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

