NextDAO (NAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $274,210.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00068866 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00107437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00148220 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,152,987,828 coins and its circulating supply is 2,112,755,719 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.